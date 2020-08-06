Previous
20200806_152828 by dawrenda
85 / 365

20200806_152828

Monarch on sunflower!! I was ecstatic seeing this beauty fluttering around my sunflowers today!!
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups.
Jay
Stunning pic, great job!
August 7th, 2020  
Ingrid
Beautiful picture, nice and sharp!
August 7th, 2020  
