20200808_170126(1)
Spider on lily frill
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
1
1
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups.
Tags
flower
,
spider
,
bug
,
lily
marlboromaam
ace
Wow! That's a beautiful white spider! Great shot!
August 10th, 2020
