20200813_223655 by dawrenda
20200813_223655

Look closely for the silhouette of the praying mantis. Very hard to capture with the Oklahoma wind tonight.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups. I use my camera phone for all...
KazzaMazoo ace
Oh yeah.....clever......and creepy!
August 14th, 2020  
