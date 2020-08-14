20200814_141445_1597470330556

Sign up
I love how the sun was just barely peeking through the foliage to shine right on the middle of the flower
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups. I use my camera phone for all...
Tags
sunlight
,
blue
,
flower
,
morning glory
Margo
ace
Gorgeous Fav
August 15th, 2020
