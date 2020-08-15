Previous
Next
20200815_185045 by dawrenda
94 / 365

20200815_185045

My giant lantana bush in my front yard. I love chasing the bugs and humming birds that visit so I can get pics. My humming bird pics never come out good enough to share.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups. I use my camera phone for all...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Keep trying, don’t give up and have fun with it:-). This plant is huge with so many flowers.
August 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise