102 / 365
20200823_225942
The kids made slime and I couldn't resist taking a pic of it for 365 LOL!!
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
2
0
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups. I use my samsung J7 crown camera...
102
photos
76
followers
209
following
27% complete
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
TSST SH106
Camera
SM-S757BL
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
green
,
slime
marlboromaam
ace
LOL! I thought they were some kind of frog eggs. Marvelous shot!
August 24th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Great slime. It looks positively toxic.
August 24th, 2020
