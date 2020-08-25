Previous
20200825_083604 by dawrenda
20200825_083604

Caught this moth snoozing in my morning glory blooms this morning. She is still chilin there waiting for evening so she can come out for the night.
MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups. I use my samsung J7 crown camera...
Walks @ 7 ace
Coffee, please.... What a most wonderful capture. Fav
August 25th, 2020  
Joyce W. ace
Wow!!!
August 25th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Double wow!
August 26th, 2020  
