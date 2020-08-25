Sign up
104 / 365
20200825_083604
Caught this moth snoozing in my morning glory blooms this morning. She is still chilin there waiting for evening so she can come out for the night.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
3
2
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups. I use my samsung J7 crown camera...
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
moth
,
morning glory
Walks @ 7
ace
Coffee, please.... What a most wonderful capture. Fav
August 25th, 2020
Joyce W.
ace
Wow!!!
August 25th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Double wow!
August 26th, 2020
