105 / 365
20200826_175011
Found my mantis after loosing him for a while in the sunflower jungle.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups. I use my samsung J7 crown camera...
1
TSST SH106
SM-S757BL
26th August 2020 5:50pm
yellow
,
flower
,
sunflower
,
mantis
,
praying mantis
