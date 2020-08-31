Sign up
Previous
Next
110 / 365
20200831_122421
Just hanging on - last seed on a gerbera daisy pod
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
1
0
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups. I use my samsung J7 crown camera...
110
photos
77
followers
218
following
View this month »
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
TSST SH106
Camera
SM-S757BL
Taken
31st August 2020 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
seed
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful focus and detail!
September 2nd, 2020
