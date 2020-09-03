Sign up
113 / 365
20200903_224021
Is it the Brain??
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
2
0
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups. I use my samsung J7 crown camera...
113
photos
78
followers
219
following
View this month »
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Album
TSST SH106
Camera
SM-S757BL
Tags
brain
,
seed pod
,
datura
Elena Arquero
ace
Weird! Nice detail, tho'.
September 4th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Very strange! What is it?
September 4th, 2020
