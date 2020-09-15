Sign up
125 / 365
20200915_215953
My scentimental rose bush is giving me a show with the cooler weather. She smells sooooo heavenly.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
1
1
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups. I use my samsung J7 crown camera...
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
rose
moni kozi
This blossom is so amazing. We don't have it in our garden, but I have seen it in a garden. This is so amazing. Flowers are so amazing. Thank you for sharing this splendour!
September 16th, 2020
