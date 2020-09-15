Previous
20200915_215953 by dawrenda
125 / 365

20200915_215953

My scentimental rose bush is giving me a show with the cooler weather. She smells sooooo heavenly.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups. I use my samsung J7 crown camera...
34% complete

moni kozi
This blossom is so amazing. We don't have it in our garden, but I have seen it in a garden. This is so amazing. Flowers are so amazing. Thank you for sharing this splendour!
September 16th, 2020  
