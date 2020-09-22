Previous
20200922_160742 by dawrenda
132 / 365

20200922_160742

Yucky drizzly day. Lycoris Red 'Radiata' or spider Lily. It's hiding in my giant lantana bush. I always love the surprise cause I forget about them.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

@dawrenda
Photo Details

Elena Arquero ace
Stunning color and wonderful detail!
September 23rd, 2020  
