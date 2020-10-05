Sign up
20201005_083048(0)
Fed her dinner tonight. Found this one on my brug and so oh heck no!! You're not eating my leaves. I do despise grasshoppers.
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I love taking pictures of my flowers and bug visitors.
Tags
dinner
,
spider
,
eating
,
grasshopper
