20201012_102656 by dawrenda
152 / 365

20201012_102656

I think any day now these baby green lynx spiders will balloon off. I hope a couple stick around. This spider has been sooo awesome to watch.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I love taking pictures of my flowers and bug visitors.
