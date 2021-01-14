Sign up
20210114_145641
Really wanted to drag this piece of old wood home to put in flower beds.
Thank you for your visits, Favs, comments and suggestions.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I love taking pictures of my flowers and bug visitors. I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my...
248
photos
99
followers
277
following
3
2
1
TSST SH106
SM-S757BL
16th January 2021 2:56pm
wood
driftwood.
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wow! Love this! I would have wanted to drag it home too.
January 17th, 2021
moni kozi
I can see why... did you drag it?
January 17th, 2021
