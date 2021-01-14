Previous
20210114_145641 by dawrenda
20210114_145641

Really wanted to drag this piece of old wood home to put in flower beds.

Thank you for your visits, Favs, comments and suggestions.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I love taking pictures of my flowers and bug visitors.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow! Love this! I would have wanted to drag it home too.
January 17th, 2021  
moni kozi
I can see why... did you drag it?
January 17th, 2021  
