287 / 365
20210224_134745
Drove by this mustang and thought I would love to own this so I could rebuild!
Thank you for your visits, Favs, comments and suggestion.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
3
0
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I love taking pictures of my flowers and bug visitors. I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my...
290
photos
105
followers
289
following
10
3
TSST SH106
SM-S757BL
28th February 2021 1:47pm
Public
old car
KV
ace
It looks to be in pretty rough shape... it would be awesome to have the time, tools, money, and skills to restore this car.
February 28th, 2021
Kathy
ace
I think you would not be alone in that wish. I like the tilt.
February 28th, 2021
bkb in the city
It would look great restored
February 28th, 2021
