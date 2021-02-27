Previous
20210227_200414 by dawrenda
20210227_200414

Went to Othello's for dinner last night. They sat us by the piano singer. It was actually quite nice LOL!!

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
Kathy ace
The lighting was dramatic. Glad you had a good time.
February 28th, 2021  
