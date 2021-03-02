20210302_213811_1614657037524_1614657765614

There be Dragons - New Composite Challenge #34 ~ I used the eye cutout of my cat Nova and then found a space pic to insert it into.This new composite challenge will be about dragons. Yes, dragons, be they mythical or real. Dragons in fairy tale, komodo dragons, mother-in-law dragons, you can even use dinosaurs if you want to!A composite photograph is one that is made up of several photographs or pieces of photographs which have been merged or layered together. It can also include textures and effects that have been applied to the picture as well. Composite photography gives you a lot of room for creativity and ingenuity as you manufacture photos composed of elements that might not necessarily be found together in reality but somehow they seem completely at home with one another in the picture. Some composites take related photos and merge them together to form a whole new picture. It's totally up to the photographer as to what they want to portray and how they portray it.For the composite challenge here on 365 you must use at least one picture that is completely yours but you can blend in other images, such as stock images, if you so choose. Just keep in mind that should you use an image that is not yours it should be licensed as free to use for any purpose.Tag: composite34Thank you for your visits, Favs, comments and suggestions.