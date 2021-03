There be Dragons - New Composite Challenge #34 ~ 2nd tryLink to 1st try if you want to compare: Edited in ToolWiz. I used the eye cutout of my cat Nova and then found a space pic to insert it into. Added the space pic again and stuck it in the middle of the eye. Added a lens flare. I think I like this one better.Thank you for your visits, Favs, comments and suggestions.