20210307_223304 by dawrenda
298 / 365

20210307_223304

Toilet paper and white mask on white

52 Week Challenge 2021 ~ Week 10

White on white
Shooting white on white is challenging. Concentrate on precise lighting in order to separate your subject from your background.

Tags: 52wc-2021-w10 (for 365), #Capture52, #Capture52Week10

7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

