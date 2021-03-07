Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
298 / 365
20210307_223304
Toilet paper and white mask on white
52 Week Challenge 2021 ~ Week 10
White on white
Shooting white on white is challenging. Concentrate on precise lighting in order to separate your subject from your background.
Tags: 52wc-2021-w10 (for 365), #Capture52, #Capture52Week10
Thank you for your visits, Favs, comments and suggestions
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I love taking pictures of my flowers and bug visitors. I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my...
298
photos
113
followers
317
following
81% complete
View this month »
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
TSST SH106
Camera
SM-S757BL
Taken
7th March 2021 10:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2021-w10
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close