20210315_135617 by dawrenda
304 / 365

20210315_135617

I want one!!! Saw this on the way to a nursery in Goldsby.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

dawrenda

moni kozi
How on earth does the driver get in one of those?
March 20th, 2021  
MOONCHILD
@monikozi that was our question 🤣😂 The only thing we could come up with is you climb the frame of the door 🤦‍♀️
March 20th, 2021  
