Accelerated Reader Reward Balloons by dayangel
Accelerated Reader Reward Balloons

I teach 2nd grade. There’s a little girl underneath these balloons, with a big smile, for earning 25 A.R. points!
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Dayangel

@dayangel
I love to see the blessings in each day! :)
