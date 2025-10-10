Previous
Banana Pudding Cookie by dayangel
Banana Pudding Cookie

Three of my grandsons discovered banana pudding cookies at a local Turkey Trot festival today. I’ll be looking for the recipe! As the package promised, they really did bake those boys happy!😊
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Dayangel

@dayangel
I love to see the blessings in each day! :)
