7 / 365
Steeple
This is the steeple atop the church I belong to. When I see it, I’m reminded of a young man, who was not raised in church, who wanted to know why churches have steeples. I think it’s good to remember our ‘why’!
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Dayangel
@dayangel
I love to see the blessings in each day! :)
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
12th October 2025 6:00pm
steeple
