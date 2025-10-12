Previous
Steeple by dayangel
Steeple

This is the steeple atop the church I belong to. When I see it, I’m reminded of a young man, who was not raised in church, who wanted to know why churches have steeples. I think it’s good to remember our ‘why’!
Dayangel

