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Sweet baby! by dayangel
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Sweet baby!

This fawn wasn’t near as timid as it should have been. Neither was the one beside it that was still nibbling, LOL!
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Dayangel

@dayangel
I love to see the blessings in each day! :)
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