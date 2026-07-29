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White
I did a photoshoot with some wonderful ladies this week. This is one of the results.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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TParsons
@daysinthelifeofme
Some might call me a professional but I just try to have fun. I do push myself and I will try new things. You'll...
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
29th July 2026 8:08pm
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Anne ❀
ace
I like the comp and lighting. Cool shot!
August 1st, 2026
TParsons
@sunnygreenwood
thank you
August 1st, 2026
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