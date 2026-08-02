1000012521

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Day two of set up. Still not close to making anything but progress is being made.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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TParsons
@daysinthelifeofme
Some might call me a professional but I just try to have fun. I do push myself and I will try new things. You'll...
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2nd August 2026 12:49pm
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