20220221_Fake stencil and journal
While these photos don't seem to be a getting better at shooting material type of journey, it definitely shows what I've been doing. Stencil by Fake in "Stencil Republic" devised and curated by Ollystudio. Background notes are on game I was playing.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
Dazednyx
@dazednyx
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G991U
Taken
21st February 2022 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
