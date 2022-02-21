Previous
20220221_Fake stencil and journal by dazednyx
3 / 365

20220221_Fake stencil and journal

While these photos don't seem to be a getting better at shooting material type of journey, it definitely shows what I've been doing. Stencil by Fake in "Stencil Republic" devised and curated by Ollystudio. Background notes are on game I was playing.
Dazednyx

