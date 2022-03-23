Previous
20220322_ dog cheese
32 / 365

20220322_ dog cheese

Came to work with me, it's on my brain-boosting smoothie, so that I don't forget to give to Otto after we come back in. But guess what? He slept in and it came to work with me! Lol
Dazednyx

