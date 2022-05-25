Previous
My first Dutch door by dazednyx
95 / 365

My first Dutch door

Was a learning experience. We will see as the new month unfolds how pretty I can make it, but as you can see, this way didn't leave much room for 2nd door.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Dazednyx

@dazednyx
