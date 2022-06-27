Previous
No fancy drawings today by dazednyx
128 / 365

No fancy drawings today

But tomorrow I can enter the world again. Albeit with mask on. Somehow one of my.fineliners is the exact same color as the acrylic-pen I have been using this month. On to bigger and hopefully better.
27th June 2022

Dazednyx

@dazednyx
