Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
142 / 365
Step 2 Bujo
Started as brown with grey on top, ended up painting over the brown spots with purple acrylograph, looks much better. Not sure it looks castle like, but hey, good first attempt.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dazednyx
@dazednyx
142
photos
2
followers
3
following
38% complete
View this month »
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G991U
Taken
10th July 2022 9:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close