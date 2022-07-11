Previous
Next
Step 2 Bujo by dazednyx
142 / 365

Step 2 Bujo

Started as brown with grey on top, ended up painting over the brown spots with purple acrylograph, looks much better. Not sure it looks castle like, but hey, good first attempt.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Dazednyx

@dazednyx
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise