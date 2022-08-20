Previous
Sept- Bujo Had fun with stamps by dazednyx
182 / 365

Sept- Bujo Had fun with stamps

Not sure if I like the overlapping highlights with a darker color or not. Also not sure what going to fill each with when already did the blocks. Learning, learning...
20th August 2022

Dazednyx

@dazednyx
