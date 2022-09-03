Previous
Next
Borrowed by dazednyx
196 / 365

Borrowed

I have my brother's skull that I cross-stitched so that I can get it framed.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Dazednyx

@dazednyx
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise