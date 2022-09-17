Previous
Punctured by dazednyx
208 / 365

Punctured

This is why my pug wasn't "talking" to me and moping. I held him for a friend to clip his claws. He won't let us handle them at all. So... it gets bad. Luckily most of them grew beside the pads, but this one, was painful.
