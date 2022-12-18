Previous
Christmas ornaments by dazednyx
240 / 365

Christmas ornaments

Created by following YouTube. Took a break from cross-stitch.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Dazednyx

@dazednyx
65% complete

