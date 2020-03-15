Previous
Next
DSC_1090 by dbj_365
42 / 365

DSC_1090

Lighting conditions are non-stop challenge when shooting events. Have to find a way to work with what you've got. Constant learning, constant adaptation. Almost all "people" shots at an event are "spur of the moment". Shot in a banquet hall with super high ceiling. I did move the couple a few feet where I thought I might have half a chance to bounce some light off a balcony. Kinda worked. Except for the lighting on her hand...would have been better to have it on his chest. And I try as much as possible to "hide" other attendees behind my subjects, but sometimes you have to take what you can get.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

DbJ_365

@dbj_365
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise