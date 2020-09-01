Sign up
Under Pressure
Ok, so I'm going to give the NF-SOOC (Nifty Fifty Straight Out of Camera) September 2020 challenge a go. Lets see if I can handle the pressure.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Photo Details
Album
2019-2020
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
1st September 2020 7:12pm
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
