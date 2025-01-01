New Year, New Light by dcraddo
1 / 365

New Year, New Light

I started the New Year by sitting in silence and lighting a candle.

Isaiah 9:2 - And the people living in darkness have seen a new light.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Derek Craddock

@dcraddo
