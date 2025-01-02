Previous
Kitty snuggles by dcraddo
2 / 365

Kitty snuggles

My cat, whose name is Kitty, loves to snuggle up to me while I’m sleeping.

This is a shot of him sleeping on my chest when I woke up today.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Derek Craddock

@dcraddo
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact