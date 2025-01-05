Previous
Daddysaurus by dcraddo
4 / 365

Daddysaurus

Sitting at home, drinking from my favourite travel mug.

It was a gift from my kids last Father’s Day.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Derek Craddock

@dcraddo
1% complete

