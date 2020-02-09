Previous
The-Drop by ddub
8 / 365

The-Drop

ICM (Intentional camera movement) is my go to when the light is poor and my tripod is at home. lots of fun to experiment with.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Dave Williamson

@ddub
2% complete

Photo Details

