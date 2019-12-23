Previous
The Red Helmet by ddw
Photo 1820

The Red Helmet

After Mabel had her dinner this evening, we took a stroll in the uncommonly balmy weather to the Frog Pond on Boston Common. In the winter time, it is turned into a skating rink, and it is so pretty at this time of year with all the lights in the trees.

Typically, as soon as we got there, the rink was cleared of skaters so that the Zamboni could come out to smooth the ice. After about half an hour, the crowds were allowed to come back, and I liked this image of the small girl at center ice in the middle of a vortex of skaters with her bright red helmet like a beacon.
Dana Wiehl

@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
