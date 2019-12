An Action-Packed Christmas!

What fun to drive to Connecticut and spent Christmas day with Tom, Kristin, and grandsons Elliott and Henry. Those two little boys were full of beans, excitement, and joy -- such a treat to see! Here are our stripey-pajama'ed grandsons with their wonderful parents, Mabel who is clearly despairing of me for subjecting her to a Santa hat yesterday, and reindeer antlers today, and Elliott and Henry suiting up in their new Spider-Man outfits -- they were a hit!