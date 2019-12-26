Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1823
Spider-Man
Small boy's voice from the top of the stairs: "Poppy! I can't find my Spider-Man face!"
(Silence)
Small boy's voice from halfway down the stairs: "Poppy! Do you know where I left my Spider-Man face?"
(Silence)
Small boy's voice upon entering the kitchen: "Oh! There it is!!!"
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
1823
photos
15
followers
6
following
499% complete
View this month »
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
connecticut
,
spider-man
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close