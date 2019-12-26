Previous
Spider-Man
Spider-Man

Small boy's voice from the top of the stairs: "Poppy! I can't find my Spider-Man face!"

(Silence)

Small boy's voice from halfway down the stairs: "Poppy! Do you know where I left my Spider-Man face?"


(Silence)

Small boy's voice upon entering the kitchen: "Oh! There it is!!!"
Dana Wiehl

