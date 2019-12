Birthday Girl

Today would have been my mother's 91st birthday. Sadly, she died young (when I was 12 years old), and never got to see her daughters grow up, or meet her grandchildren or great grandchildren. Even after all these years without her, I still miss her terribly. These pictures show her at the age of 4, as a 17 year-old, as a soon to be college graduate, and as a young mother.