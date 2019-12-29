Previous
The Great Pretender by ddw
Busy getting a head start on the New Year's Eve dinner today, I grabbed a head of garlic from the fruit bowl on the kitchen counter, only to discover it was completely devoid of cloves!


29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Dana Wiehl

@ddw
