Previous
Next
Photo 1829
Five Past Midnight
The fireworks over Boston Harbor, as seen from our living room windows at five minutes past midnight on New Year's Day.
Happy 2020!
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
1829
photos
15
followers
6
following
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Tags
fireworks
,
boston
,
new year's day
,
2020
