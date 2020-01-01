Previous
Next
Five Past Midnight by ddw
Photo 1829

Five Past Midnight

The fireworks over Boston Harbor, as seen from our living room windows at five minutes past midnight on New Year's Day.

Happy 2020!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
501% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise