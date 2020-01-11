Previous
Upside Down & Backwards
Upside Down & Backwards

Just as this globe turns everything upside down and backwards, it would seem that the real globe has done the same thing today. Here we are on the eleventh of January in New England -- a time normally associated with sub-zero temperatures and snowy weather -- yet today the thermometer is already flirting with 60 F (16 C), and it isn't even midday! No doubt there will be a Polar Vortex headed our way in the near future, but for the time being I will enjoy the thrill of walking outdoors without my coat!
