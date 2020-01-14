Previous
5-Alarm Chili by ddw
Photo 1842

5-Alarm Chili

Desperate for some sort of journal entry, I resorted to photographing what's cooking on the stove for supper. A pot of chili to warm the heart's cockles, along with some home made corn bread. That's about it for now.
14th January 2020

Dana Wiehl

@ddw
Dana Wiehl
